Cause of Jesus Guerrero's death at 34: 'unexpected'

Jesus Guerrero dies at 34: What led to his passing?

Jesus Guerrero's sudden death left the fashion icons and several A-list celebrities in utter shock.

The Kardashians stars, including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, have been mourning the loss of their beloved friend, who passed away at the young age of 34.

Who was Jesus Guerrero?

Guerrero was a celebrity hairstylist who worked with renowned TV personalities, singers, and actors, including Kylie, 27, The Mother star Jennifer Lopez, Spanish singer Rosalia, Fantastic Four actress Jessica Alba, Charli XCX, Levitating hitmaker Dua Lipa, Katy Perry and Lisa from BLACKPINK among others.

His work has been featured in Harper's Bazaar, Vogue, Allure, and more

Cause of Jesus Guerrero’s death

Guerrero's sister first announced the sad news on Saturday, February 22, by creating a GoFundMe page and posting, "My name is Gris, Jesus’s younger sister."

"It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven. He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more," she wrote.

Though she mentioned that "Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly," the sister did not reveal the reason for his brother’s death.

As of yet, no date or cause of death has been disclosed related to Guerrero’s passing.

Additionally, on Sunday, February 23, the hairstylist's family posted a heartfelt tribute to the late artist on Instagram with a series of his photos.

Notably, Kylie doesn’t want his late pal’s family "to stress about money. She’s taking care of expenses, including those associated with his funeral," to honour him with a deserving last ritual.