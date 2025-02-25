Dwayne Johnson mourns loss of 'beloved' family member

Dwayne Johnson mourns death of beloved family member

Dwayne The Rock Johnson is mourning the loss of his adorable family member, who didn’t ‘suffer long’ and ‘bravely left in the night.’

The 52-year-old actor, who shares daughters Jasmine and Tiana with his wife Lauren Hashian, took to his social media on Tuesday, February 25, to announce the death of his beloved dog Hobbs.

Adding the George Strait track What’s Going On In Your World, he wrote in the caption, "I’ve been numb over this loss, but we’re so grateful for every ounce of pure love he gave our entire family and we’re so grateful he didn’t suffer long as he quietly and bravely left in the night."

Quoting the lyrics, the former WWE star further went on to add, "Lately, there’s been a lot that’s too big to talk about. Lonesome, lonely, heard it’s all the same.

"One of my favourite songs felt appropriate here, as I wonder what’s going on his new world, because I know what it’s like in mine."

Saddened by Hobbs' passing, Dwayne couldn't help but share his heartfelt wishes. He expressed, "Not sure how spirits work but come back and visit every once in a while so we can get in trouble and laugh again.”

For the unversed, the Moana star had first adopted the French bulldog back in 2015, naming him after his iconic Fast and Furious character.