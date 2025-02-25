Selena Gomez says Steve Martin, Martin Short deserve SAG win 'more than' her

'Only Murders in the Building' has finally won a SAG Award after losing out for years

Selena Gomez was thrilled to finally take home a SAG Award — but she insists the real credit belongs to her co-stars.

The Only Murders in the Building cast won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble at the 2025 SAG Awards on Sunday, marking the show’s first victory after years of coming up short.

The next day, Gomez, 32, took to Instagram to share her excitement — and to give a special shoutout to Steve Martin and Martin Short, who were notably absent from the ceremony.

“After 4 seasons we got our first award as a cast!!!” she wrote alongside throwback photos with her co-stars. “Steve, Marty, you deserve this more than I do. You guys have shaped the character I play on our show.”

Onstage, Gomez was visibly shocked when Only Murders was announced as the winner. “We never win!” she exclaimed before joking about her missing co-stars: “Marty and Steve aren’t here because they don’t really care.”

She then got serious, thanking them for “helping to raise” her.

The win was a long time coming, as the series had lost the category in previous years to Ted Lasso, Abbott Elementary, and The Bear.

The show’s big night didn’t stop there — Short also won for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series. Both Short and Martin also took to their Instagrams to celebrate their respective wins.

