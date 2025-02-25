Kanye West, Bianca Censori drop another bombshell after post-Grammys split

Kanye West, Bianca Censori share another inside detail of their marriage

Kanye West and Bianca Censori seem to be entangled in multiple strands of controversy.

Since their appearance at the Grammys and Censori’s dropping of the coat revealing the see-through dress, the two have been making headlines constantly.

Just a week before, Yeezy founder and the Australian model called it quits after two years of marriage.

Apparently the 30-year-old had enough of Ye.

Now in a surprising turn of events, a source exclusively told Page Six that the couple is giving their marriage one more shot.

The insider chimed in that the architect and Kim Kardashian’s ex “have done a lot of talking this past week and they’re not ready to give up on each other.”

The outlet reported that the couple’s new revelation came after they were sighted together at multiple events in Los Angeles over the weekend.

A particular appearance stood out when contrasting to the precedence, the Stronger rapper’s partner was seen fully covered in black cloak and facial covering outside the Koreatown warehouse at the premiere of her film.