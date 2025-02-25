Jason Bateman weighs in on downsides of child stardom

Jason Bateman has recently weighed in on downsides of being a child star.

During an appearance on Conan O’ Brien’s Need A Friend podcast on February 24, the Silver Spoons actor revealed he was “filled with anxiety” about being able “to continue to make a living in a business that I was pretty aware ... was tenuous at best”.

Jason recalled that he started acting at 10 with TV shows like Little House on the Prairie, Silver Spoons and It’s Your Move in the ‘80s. Later, he starred in the long-running sitcom The Hogan Family (originally called Valerie).

The actor also opened up that his parents made more money as his managers than they did in their day jobs.

“My parents were my managers, and they were making more money doing that than what they were: My mom was a flight attendant for Pan Am. My dad was a freelance writer, director, producer,” pointed out 56-year-old.

Jason remarked, “And, you know, 15% of what I was making at that time just ended up being more than what they were making in their careers.”

Elaborating on how he had to renew every six months as a child actor, the Ozark star noted, “It became an important component like, we were living in certain condo that we wouldn't be able to live in if they were just using their salaries.”

“The pressure of midterms and finals every year was immense for me, because it was 60% of your grade,” added Jason.