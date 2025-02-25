Colin Farrell offers major update about ‘The Penguin’ Season 2

Colin Farrell shares major update about ‘The Penguin’ Season 2

Colin Farrell has recently offered major update about The Penguin Season 2 after receiving SAG Award for his work in the first season.

Speaking to Variety, Colin responded to whether he would like to continue with season two.

“I don’t want it. I don’t not want it,” he told the outlet.

The Batman actor explained, “We all left it in the ring in those eight hours. I would hate to, just because of a quote-unquote success, have to go again and for it to be a diluted version of what people seem to feel it is.”

“So, I’m in no rush. I have no deep desire to do it,” said the 48-year-old.

However, Colin pointed out, “If they think of something that works in conjunction as a parallel to Matt Reeves’ cinematic universe and it’s a good idea, I’m open to it.”

“But it’s not something concerning me,” added the Ava actor.

Later, in a joint interview with Variety, DC Studios co-chiefs Peter Safran and James Gunn shared their thoughts on The Penguin’s second season,

“We don’t know. … There are a lot of moving pieces — probably most important Colin himself,” they mentioned.

Reflecting on Colin’s extensive transformation for the role, James further said, “And 800 pounds of makeup.”

Meanwhile, Colin may appear in Matt’s “The Batman” sequel, but the director hasn’t shared details with the actor.