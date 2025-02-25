



Dua Lipa sparks pregnancy rumours as wedding bells loom

Fans are eager to know if Dua Lipa is pregnant amid her wedding buzz.

Recently, the Levitating singer has treated her fans to some cosy pictures with her boyfriend-turned-fiancé Callum Turner, sending fans in awe of the lovebirds who began dating last year.

In the comments section, some fans gushed over the couple, with one fan commenting, "I wonder how cute their babies will look. Can’t wait to see!!"

Although this was simply a fan’s playful anticipation and not a hint at pregnancy, some followers misinterpreted the comment and expressed excitement.

"Wait what?? Is Dua Lipa pregnant with Callum Turner’s baby?" one asked.

"OMGGGG, is she pregnant [crying emoji]," added another.

Notably, this isn’t the first-time pregnancy rumours have swirled around the 29-year-old singer.

Back in January 2021, when the One Kiss singer was dating Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, she added a baby bottle, sparkle and an angel emoji in the caption of a post.

Fans speculated that her choice of emojis hinted at a pregnancy announcement. However, a few days later, she dismissed the rumours during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

In addition, pregnancy rumours went rampant in July 2024 when the New Rule ssongstress was spotted with what appeared to be a noticeable baby bump.

However, it was later revealed that the bump was part of her costume for an advertisement.

The latest baby speculation comes amid engagement rumours circulating since Christmas 2024.

At the end of the last year, Lipa shared a photo dump on Instagram, including images of her holding a martini with a gold bauble on her left ring finger, confirming her engagement with the Masters of the Air star.

Though neither the pop star nor the 35-year-old actor has officially confirmed the engagement rumours, fans are still excited about the potential nuptials and urging the power couple to take their relationship to the next level soon.