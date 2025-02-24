Sarah Ferguson joins forces with The Diana Award to empower young people

Sarah Ferguson recently met with Dr. Tessy Ojo, Chief Executive of The Diana Award, to explore ways to support and uplift young people worldwide.



Sharing insights from the meeting on Instagram, Duchess of York emphasised the importance of continuing the charity’s impactful work, which was established to honor the late Princess Diana’s legacy of compassion and advocacy for youth.

During their discussion, Sarah and Dr. Ojo delved into strategies to expand the organisation’s reach, ensuring that more young individuals benefit from its mentorship and leadership programs.

Expressing her dedication to the cause, Sarah wrote, 'It was truly inspiring to meet with Dr. @TessyOjo and discuss the transformative work of The @DianaAward. I look forward to contributing to its mission of empowering young people across the globe.'

The Duchess also paid tribute to Diana, whom she described as a “dear friend and cherished sister-in-law,” reinforcing the deep personal connection she feels to the organisation’s purpose.

Her involvement highlights the continued relevance of Diana’s legacy and the ongoing efforts to support and inspire the next generation.