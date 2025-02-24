King Charles celebrates as Prince William, Kate share delightful news

King Charles celebrates as William, Kate share delightful news

King Charles has travelled to Staffordshire on Sunday to celebrate the 80th anniversary of JCB after Prince William and Kate Middleton's delightful announcement about their new journey together.

The-76 -year-old was all excited and in good spirits as he grinned while pulling a pint during a visit to the family-run Tower Brewery in Burton upon Trent, a Staffordshire town that produces as much as a quarter of the country’s beer.

Charles cracked a joke before sampling the pint of Gone for a Burton, a traditional mid-strength beer which is one of the brewery's popular special brands.

Owner John Mills, who poured a pint beside the monarch, said: “Are you going to have a slurp of that, Sir?”

The King chuckled, noting that if not, he was “in the wrong place.” Holding up his glass, he said: “To your very good health,” before taking a sip.

The King sniffed the clear liquid before taking a sip. “Mmmm.. Interesting,” he said, with a laugh, adding: “Yes, it’s supercharged.”

Royal expert Rebecca English also shared the news on X (formerly twitter) with King Charles photos: "Now that’s a royal arrival! The King walks through a mechanical honour guard as he arrives to celebrate the 80th anniversary of @JCBmachine, where he will meet employees and apprentices on the factory floor - at JCB World Headquarters in Rocester!"

The King appears in celebratory mood following the return of the Prince and Princess of Wales to the UK, after their family holiday abroad, ahead of several key royal engagements.

The Kensington Palace has made the delightful announcement about the couple will will visit Pontypridd in south Wales on Wednesday, February 26.