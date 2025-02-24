Selena Gomez humbly reacts to 'unexpected' win: 'We never win, this is so weird'

Selena Gomez reacts to surprise SAG win

Selena Gomez is once again over-the-moon as she achieves yet another major milestone.

The 32-year-old actress, who portrayed the role of Mabel Mora in Only Murders in the Building, was overcome with emotion after winning a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for the highly-acclaimed series.

The multi-hyphenate star accepted the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in comedy series alongside comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Overcome with emotion at the 31st ceremony on Sunday, February 23, in Los Angeles, Selena murmured, “Oh My God!”

While accepting the award with her fellow co-stars Michael Cyril Creighton, Richard Kind, and Molly Shannon, she said, “Wait, we never win, this is so weird.”

Referring to the absence of Short and Martin, the Love On hitmaker further went on to add, “Well, Marty and Steve aren’t here because they don’t really care.

“But I just don’t know what to say… Thank you to Marty and Steve for helping raise me.

“I’m genuinely so grateful (to) everybody, the writers. Everyone deserves this, and I take it home for all of us, and I’m bringing this back to New York for season five, thank you so much.”

The fourth season premiered on August 27, 2024 on Hulu, featuring guest stars like Sting, Meryl Streep, and Tina Fey.

For the unversed, the series has so far one seven Emmys out of a total of 49 nominations.