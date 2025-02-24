Timothée Chalamet plays off onstage blunder with humour at SAG Awards

Timothée Chalamet fumbles during 'A Complete Unknown' presentation

Timothée Chalamet laughed off a stage slip-up during his presentation at the 2025 SAG Awards.

The Wonka star, while presenting the film, A Complete Unknown, along with his co-stars Ella Fanning, Monica Barbaro and Edward Norton, fumbled his speech but quickly recovered it with humor.

"As David Lynch once said about Bob Dylan, he tapped into some kind of vein and he keeps on keeping on," he started his speech before pausing.

After a short moment of silence, the Little Women actor realised it was still his turn to talk as he continued, "A Complete Unknown traces that vein. Should have done a rehearsal."

The remark prompted laugh form the audience before, he added, "that vein back to Greenwich Village, where the story of rock's legendary poet begins."

The Dune artist also won his first-ever SAG award for Best Actor award for the film, saying that he "was not expecting this at all."

The movie also picked up another three nominations, with Norton and Barbaro snagging individual nods, in addition to a nomination for the whole ensemble.

The actor, who has been lately accompanied by his girlfriend Kylie Jenner from Golden Globes to BAFTAs, arrived at the SAG with his mother Nicole Flender.

Chalamet is also nominated in Best Actor category at 2025 Oscars which will be held on March 1st.