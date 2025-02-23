‘Baby Reindeer’ star Richard Gadd teases next project after big award wins

Richard Gadd reveals next dream collaboration after Independent Spirits Awards

Richard Gadd, who won critics and fans both over with his series, Baby Reindeer, shared who he would like to worth with, next.

The 35-year-old actor revealed his big future plans after his series swept the individual acting honours at the 2025 Independent Spirits Awards on Saturday, February 23rd.

The star-studded ceremony, held in Santa Monica, California, and hosted by former SNL star Aidy Bryant, celebrated major wins in the film categories for Oscar-nominated Anora, while Shōgun managed to win over Baby Reindeer for the best new scripted series award.

Talking about he would like to collaborate for his next project, Gadd told Daily Mail, that his dream collaborator would be wrestler-turned-film star, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

“I love The Rock. I'm waiting for his call currently,” Gadd quipped when asked if he'd consider working with the Jumanji star.

“No, he hasn't been in touch,” Gadd went on to say, but added that he wouldn't mind a call, since he is a “big wrestling fan.”

Revealing another surprising fact about his idol, he confessed that one his dreams would be a “road trip with me, The Rock, John Cena, and let's just say Bret Hart.”

“I don't know what we'll talk about, but we'll do it. They'll be talking and I'll just be there...,” he joked

The Tripped actor created, wrote, and played the lead role in Baby Reindeer, the hit thriller which was adapted from his autobiographical one-man show.