'The Apprentice' director finally breaks silence over Golden Globes mishap

Ali Abbasi explains the incident in a statment

Director Ali Abbasi has finally addressed the accident that occurred at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

The 44-year-old was accused of aggressively groping an A-list actor at the Award show's afterparty thrown by their mutual talent agency named Creative Arts Agency (CAA).

Abbasi has admitted his mistake and confessed that he did slap the star, apologizing for his rude act.

In a statement, the Iranian Danish filmmaker added: “I fully understand that my action made someone uncomfortable, regardless of my intent, and for that I am truly sorry.”

He continued: “I had spent time with the person concerned on multiple occasions and had reason to think we had a friendly relationship.”

According to the Border director, he made an over familiar gesture, a ‘slap on the rear’ in a playful manner and not in any sexual way.

Ali went on to say: “I quickly realized I had misjudged the situation. I apologized to him on the spot, and the following day I made sure my apology was reiterated through my representatives”, reported PEOPLE.

As per the reports of Deadline, the Holy Spider creator parted ways with CAA and Entertainment 360 last month post incident.