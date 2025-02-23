Meghan Markle receives new title after King Charles honours Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is said to be delighted as she received a new title after her father-in-law, King Charles, gave a sweet nod to her husband, Prince Harry, despite the Sussexes and the royal family's ongoing feud.

The Duchess of Sussex received good news as she marked her powerful return to social media with her big business ventures.

Within a few days, the former Suits star hit 2 million followers on her official Instagram handle and a PR expert dubbed her "mega influencer."

From sharing sweet behind-the-scenes from Harry's Invictus Games to giving a rare insight into her life with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Meghan grabbed the attention of netizens,

In conversation with the Express, Renae Smith said, "This is where things get interesting."

"Meghan is moving away from the more reserved, royal-adjacent image and leaning into a style of content that mirrors influencers rather than public figures," she added.

Renae revealed that if the Duchess continues to post regular updates on her IG account, she will end up building good engagement and will attract brand deals.

"At 1.9 million followers, she falls into the mega-influencer category," the expert said.

Notably, these comments in Meghan's favour came after the monarch gave a one-word comment while discussing his son Harry's passion project Invictus Games during the latest royal engagement.