Prince Andrew gives King Charles new tension after latest move backfires

King Charles receives crucial demand as Prince Andrew stirs new trouble

King Charles is now faced with urgent demands for action after Prince Andrew causes another headache for the royals.

The controversial figure in the royal family has been ousted in the eyes of the public as his royal titles and patronages were stripped off following the disgraceful sex scandal in 2019.

Andrew, who marked his 65th birthday last week, treated himself with a special expensive present – new royal Range Rover – which sparked outrage with the public, despite the slew of new blunders.

A US attorney Gloria Allred has issued a new demand to the monarch after Andrew seemingly caused a national security issue given his Chinese spy scandal.

“We can handle the truth, and the public deserves the truth,” she asserted.

Allerd stated that the Royal Family seemingly would wrap the Andrew ordeal once and for all but the “drip, drip drip of information is like a water torture test” for them and the public.

“My guess is that this is not going to be the last time we hear something,” she told The Mirror, adding “a quote or evidence, not necessarily evidence admissible in a court of law, but evidence, at least in the court of public opinion or some questions raised and then not answered.”

The attorney that addressed Charles directly and said, “Perhaps by showing sympathy for victims of sexual violence, whether it’s domestic or by a stranger, that maybe they're trying to say, 'Look, that's not who we are. We do care'. And maybe they do. I don't know.”

She continued, “But the king should come out and say 'We do care about victims. This is what we believe. We want to help them.' Surely, that is the public image they would like to have. That’s the message they would like to send.”

Previously, during Andrew's disastrous Newsnight interview, the King's brother claimed that he cut ties with the convicted paedophile Jeffery Epstein. However, new details emerged in which Andrew appeared in contact with his controversial pal long after his claims of no contact.

Andrew was already dissociated from the royal family, on the public front, after it was revealed that one of his "close confidante" was reportedly a "Chinese spy" who was invited to royal palaces on different occasions, causing a national security issue.