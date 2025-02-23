Jason Kelce gives rare insight into Travis, Taylor Swift’s budding romance

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s relationship ‘felt different’ says Jason

Jason Kelce gave a glimpse into the early stages of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship in his latest relationship.

The 37-year-old retired NFL star revealed how he reacted to the moment he learnt about their romance, during his interview on Friday, February 21st.

Jason told the hosts Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson on their podcast, The Steam Room, that he remembers when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end told him that he is “hanging out” with the pop superstar.

“I remember just being like, ‘Are you kidding me? Like you're going you're hanging out with Taylor Swift. Like, that's insane. That's awesome for you,’” Jason recalled.

Shedding light on their relationship, he said, “I think this felt different. What also felt different is just the way he talks about her and talked about her from the moment he was with her.”

“You could tell how much he really, really liked her, right from the get-go,” Jason shared of Travis’ early days into the relationship. “I think that the level early on in that was something that was very eye opening to me when we first had discussions.”

The Anti-Hero hitmaker and the NFL star publicly confirmed their romance when Swift attended several football games to cheer him on, in September 2023.