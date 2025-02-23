Justin Bieber sparks concern with solo outing amid rumoured marital woes

Justin Bieber fuels speculations with latest outing without wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber, who has sparked speculations about marital woes with wife Hailey Bieber, left fans concerned with his latest outing.

The 30-year-old singer was spotted in West Hollywood on Friday, February 21st, on a solo outing.

The Baby hitmaker left fans concerned as he made his way to Barney’s Beanery with a group of friends, walking at a distance from them.

Justin kept a low profile as he walked, sporting his signature oversized outfit with a green beanie.

While, as per a Daily Mail source, Hailey is “deeply concerned” for her husband as he appears to be struggling.

The insider went on to say that the popstar seemingly “doesn't care about his well-being anymore” and that he has lost all “motivation” even for making music.

“He’s not working out like he used to, he doesn’t seem to eat like he once did, and people can see he has lost weight.”

“He goes to start recording but then he cancels sessions because "he isn’t in the mood." It’s like he is struggling to focus on his own songwriting,” they continued.

Allegedly the Rhode founder has tried “to help him” but Justin “won’t listen” to her.

“Hailey struggles with where to turn. It’s not as if she can ask his family for help - or hers for that matter. They’ve both experienced estrangement from them,” they added, referring to their complicated relationship with families.

This comes after fans expressed their concern following his appearance at Hailey’s pop-up store in Los Angeles, where the Sorry singer looked uncomfortable as he shifted his weight between each foot, itching his legs and grinning uncontrollably as he talked to a fan.