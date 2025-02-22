Meghan Markle takes Royal approach to social media in bold PR move

Meghan Markle is making waves with her social media return, strategically leveraging Instagram to build anticipation for her upcoming Netflix series and lifestyle brand.



The Duchess of Sussex, 43, launched her new Instagram handle, @meghan, on January 1, marking her first reappearance on social media since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

Despite previously vowing never to return to online platforms, Meghan’s account has already amassed over two million followers.

PR and social media strategist Caitlin Jardine at Ellis Digital told GB News that Meghan’s move mirrors modern PR tactics, aligning with how the Royal Family increasingly uses social media to connect with the public.

"By rejoining Instagram and using it as a promotional tool, Meghan is taking a calculated approach to brand-building. It’s a strategy that resonates with today’s digital landscape," Jardine explained.

Since launching her account, Meghan has shared a mix of personal and promotional content, including a heartfelt tribute to her late dog and a Valentine’s Day message to Prince Harry.

These carefully curated posts have helped drum up excitement for her new Netflix project, With Love, Meghan, set to premiere on March 4. The eight-part series had been postponed following the devastating California wildfires.

As Meghan continues to expand her brand, experts predict her digital presence will play a crucial role in shaping her future endeavours.