More Archie, Lilibet moments? Royal expert predicts big reveal ahead!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have long shielded their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, from the public eye, carefully curating what little the world sees of them. However, a quiet shift appears to be underway.



Since Meghan's return to Instagram in January, rare glimpses of the Sussex children have emerged. Most recently, Archie and Lilibet made a fleeting appearance in a heartwarming Valentine’s-themed video, helping Meghan prepare strawberry bagels.

Meanwhile, a touching image of Meghan and Lilibet running hand-in-hand across a lush green field is featured on the website for Meghan’s newly launched lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Despite these moments, the couple remains cautious. Camera angles and strategic framing continue to conceal the children's faces—suggesting that while they are allowing more visibility, they are still in control of the narrative.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes this measured exposure may lead to a more open approach in the future. Speaking to The Mirror, she explained, Harry and Meghan are clearly very protective of their children, and understandably so. But in time, they may choose to release more images on their terms, rather than risk invasive paparazzi intrusion.

This speculation follows the Sussexes’ 2024 Christmas card, which included Archie and Lilibet for the first time in years, hinting at a gradual shift.

While the couple remains firm in guarding their family's privacy, their latest moves suggest they might be redefining what that looks like.