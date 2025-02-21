ASAP Rocky's ex friend and accuser breaks silence after losing gun trial

ASAP Rocky was found not guilty on all charges

A$AP Relli is finally addressing the fallout after losing his legal battle against A$AP Rocky.

Following Rocky’s acquittal in his high-profile shooting trial on February 19, Relli, whose real name is Terrell Ephron, broke his silence on social media.

“Gossiping is a form of entertainment for people who have no meaningful goals or purpose in life,” he wrote on Instagram.

He added, “Hate me, bring shame to my name, say bad things about me, I don’t care. Your existence doesn’t add any value in my life.”

The trial stemmed from a 2021 altercation in Los Angeles, where Relli accused Rocky of firing a gun at him. Rocky, facing two felony charges, rejected a plea deal that would have landed him 180 days in jail and instead took his chances with a jury.

After being found not guilty, Rocky expressed his gratitude outside the courthouse. “I thank God first. You gotta thank God first,” he said. “And I really wanna thank the jury for making the right decision. I’m just so thankful. This is crazy right now.”

He also acknowledged the challenges of the past four years but remained positive. “We blessed to be here right now, to be a free man talking to y’all.”