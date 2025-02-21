Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make first statement after royal surprise

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make big announcement after royal surprise

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left fans stunned with their latest statement after King Charles, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne's royal surprise at Buckingham Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemingly responded to the royal family's shocking move as they held a charity event at the Palace and announced to reopen the Royal Collection Trust at St James Palace.

The Sussexes have surprised fans with their announcement ahead of a major event in California this weekend.

The couple's Archewell Foundation, which the Sussexes founded in 2020 after quitting the royal jobs, shared a new statement to coincide with the NAACP Image Awards in California on Saturday, February 22.

The statement read: "Each year, the NAACP awards one individual with the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award. This award celebrates leaders who are advancing civil rights in digital spaces and leading the way to build a better online world."

"The Archewell Foundation is thrilled to congratulate this year's recipient, Dr. Alondra Nelson, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to AI policy and the advancement of civil rights."

Meghan and Harry continued: "Nelson accepted the award yesterday evening during the NAACP Hollywood Bureau Symposium."

Nelson is a sociologist and leading expert in artificial intelligence (AI). Her work focuses on the connections between science, technology, medicine, and social inequality. She is currently the Harold F. Linder Professor at the Institute for Advanced Study, an independent research center in Princeton, New Jersey.

As per the statement: "Her research has exposed critical flaws in AI and the role that it plays in election misinformation and reveals the inaccurate, misleading, and often harmful responses that AI can produce. She has used this research and her findings to advocate for stronger safeguards in AI and the need for regulation."

Dr. Nelson is a trusted policy advisor who previously served as Director of The White House Office of Science & Technology Policy, where she oversaw the Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights a historic guide that ensures tech policy safeguards civil rights. In 2023, Dr. Nelson was appointed by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres to the UN High-Level Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence, where she helped shape international AI governance.

As per the announcement: "In recognition of her work, Dr. Alondra Nelson will receive a $100,000 grant to further her work. She joins previous recipients of the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Awards: Dr. Safiya Noble (2022), Nabiha Syed (2023), and Dr Joy Buolamwini (2024)."

The 56th Image Awards broadcast will take place on February 22, airing live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, about an hour and a half drive away from the Sussexes' home in Montecito. Former Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to receive the Chairman's Award at the event.