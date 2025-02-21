Archie, Lilibet get spotlight as Meghan shares meaninguful message

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet get spotlight as Meghan releases new statement

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have got all the spotlight in Meghan Markle's latest post.

The Duchess of Sussex offered rare insight into his son Archie’s life in cryptic post filled with clues as she unveiled a vision mood ahead of her lifestyle products' release under the brand name 'As Ever.'

The inspiration board features a touching hand-painted illustration showing the Duke and Duchess sharing a smooch whilst dressed in Wellington boots and chunky coats.

Meghan Markle has offered a glimpse into her new company by sharing her inspiration board, which includes a heartwarming piece of artwork by her six-year-old son Archie. The young artist created a deep green star adorned with his name, surrounded by his own drawings of stars and space-themed illustrations.

The post also features the couple's beloved dog Guy, who has recently passed away, accompanying the couple in the intimate moment.

Among the inspirational messages featured on the board was a humorous quote reading: "You cannot make everybody happy. You are not a jar of Nutella."

Another motivational message displayed on the board offered a warm reminder: "Stay close to the people who feel like sunshine."

The board also showcased what appears to be a creative pancake art piece, likely crafted by either Archie or three-year-old Lilibet, featuring a bear design with a bacon smile and strawberry nose.