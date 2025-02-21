Kate Hudson weighs in on nepo babies discourse surrounding Hollywood

Kate Hudson has recently weighed in on nepo babies discourse as she talks about her 21-year-old son, Ryder.

Speaking on Vernon Kay's BBC Radio 2 show on February 20, the Deepwater Horizon actress, who is the daughter of Hollywood star Goldie Hawn and musician Bill Hudson, explained what it’s like to raise a “second generation” of nepo baby.

Kate revealed that it was her mother (Goldie) who recognised her passion when she was young, as she reacted to a 2008 clip featuring herself.

“I think she [Goldie] honestly knew that there was no choice before I knew what I was even going to do,” said the 45-year-old.

The Something Borrowed actress, who shares Ryder with former husband and The Black Crowes musician Chris Robinson, shared that her son “is also a performer” and he has no idea about it like her.

“I can see it in my son [Ryder]. Now, you know when your kid has that. He doesn't know it yet, but I do, and I think my parents’ kind of have the same thing,” explained Kate.

While praising her son, the Mother’s Day actress mentioned, “He's got it. He's got it! It's so crazy to hear that, because my son is literally in performing arts school right now. He's 21. Ah! Well, he'll be fine.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kate shared how her family had this knack to discover talent in their children.

“I think our family does a really good job of, like, you know, children have a hard time thinking that they have to do something so significant, which means to them be seen,” pointed out the Music actress.

“If you're happy putting what you're putting out in the world, you know? And I just, I hope that I think he's got that, I think he's going to be all right,” she added.

In addition to Ryder, Kate is a mother to son Bingham, 12, with former partner, Muse singer Matt Bellamy, and five-year-old daughter Rani Rose, whom she shares with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.