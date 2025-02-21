Taylor Swift shocks fans with Eras Tour unseen footage reveal

Taylor Swift fans get surprised by never before seen Eras Tour video

Taylor Swift, who wrapped up her record-breaking Eras Tour back in December, is still surprising fans with unseen clips from the shows.

The 35-year-old pop superstar delighted fans with newly released video clip on TikTok which gave a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes production of Eras Tour.

A Swiftie took to the social media app and shared the never-before-seen footage from the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s sixth concert in London.

The video shows the 14-time-Grammy winner as she swiftly makes her way backstage to her changing room to make the outfit changes for her next song.

Swift’s team members can be seen in the clip as they help her in opening and closing the curtains.

Eagle-eyed Swifties quickly flocked to the comments section of the video and noted elaborate details in the little glimpse they caught in her changing room.

One fan wrote, “this feels illegal to see but also pls i want to see it all.”

"SACRED FOOTAGE," another added, and “U can see the TTPD bed frame just waiting there, and I bet the ladders for lavender haze are there too,” wrote another.

A third chimed in, “And you can see the TTPD Fortnight Bed.”

Swift performed the final Eras Tour show on December 8th last year at the BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia.