One Direction fans react to ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ cover: ‘Shocked’

One Direction on the cards with Zayn Malik's 'What Makes You Beautiful' cover

One Direction fans have been reacting to Zayn Malik’s surprising cover.

On Thursday, February 20, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker posted a new version of What Makes You Beautiful on his Instagram stories, which sent fans into a frenzy.

However, some fans were confused by the soulful vocals, smooth rhythms, and low-paced version, as the original 2011 track blended dance-pop, power pop, and bubblegum pop.

"It took me half of the voice note to realise what he was singing," noted one fan as he didn't realise he was listening to a new version of a fast-paced track.

"I heard 'that's what makes you beautiful' and was like wait a minute," another noted that the chorus made him realise what song Zayn, 32, is singing.

"Im it shock [sic] also the way it took us all forever to realize what song it was [laughing emoji]," a third fan pointed playfully.

Meanwhile, some fans praised the Night Changes singer’s efforts, with one saying, "IT WASNT ON MY 2025 BINGO CARD ?!?!??"

"Ahhh! I [red heart emoji] It! Our 1D song from Zayn in 2025!” another remarked excitedly.

Zayn’s latest cover song fuels buzz about a One Direction reunion, while some believe he is honouring his days with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne in the British band, which he left in 2015.

It is pertinent to note that What Makes You Beautiful was released as the debut single and lead single from One Direction’s debut studio album, Up All Night (2011).

With the debut album, the quintet made history as the first U.K. group to bow at number one on the Billboard 200.