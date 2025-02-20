Angela Bassett finally addresses her reaction to 2023 Oscar loss

Angela Bassett has finally addressed her reaction to 2023 Oscars loss to Jamie Lee Curtis.

In a new interview with Town & Country for March issue, the Zero Day actress reflected on losing the Best Supporting Actress Academy Award in 2023, for her work in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“I found it interesting that I wouldn’t be allowed to be disappointed at an outcome where I thought I was deserving,” said the 66-year-old.

Speaking of Jamie’s first-ever Oscar win, Angela stated, “I love applauding people. But in that moment…”

“I have put in: put in the time, put in good work over time,” she continued.

Angela noted, “I didn’t think that was a gift. I thought it was a given.”

However, a year later, the Academy presented Angela with an honorary Academy Award at the 2024 ceremony, paying homage to her four decades in the industry.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress opened up about her early days in Hollywood.

“You’re just trying to find little pieces where you are, little moments of daylight to be able to do this,” she told the outlet.

Angela pointed out, “So no matter how small it was, it was just a joy and a blessing.”

Therefore, the actress mentioned that whenever she “gets the opportunity, whatever opportunity it is, to perform or to be in front of an audience, to me it’s daylight”.

“I don’t take it for granted,” she concluded.