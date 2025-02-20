Bruno Mars joins Justin Bieber, BTS Jungkook in music milestone

Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga are not dying, they’re living with a smile after their record-breaking success.

The duo’s smash hit song Die With a Smile has reclaimed the number one spot on the Billboard Global Excl U.S. chart, tying with other successful tracks.

The widely lauded duet has now spent nine nonconsecutive weeks at the top, matching the achievement of four other global hits.

The new feat has placed Die With a Smile as one of the fifth-longest-running number one song in the history of the chart, which tracks the most-consumed songs worldwide, excluding American streams and sales.

Gaga and Mars have now joined the ranks of Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers License, The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s Stay, Gayle’s ABCDEFU, and Jungkook and Latto’s Seven, with Die With a Smile.

All of these tracks hit the nine-week mark before their reign ended, though others managed to stay at number one even longer.

The record for the longest time spent at the top on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart is still held by Rosé and Mars with Apt. The track made history by having the top spot for 15 weeks, surpassing the previous record by a week.