Taylor Swift once again center of controversy as 'It Ends With Us' drama grows

Taylor Swift, who earlier who caught in the crossfire of the legal battle between It Ends with Us co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, has once again found herself in hot water after being accused of not telling the whole truth about her involvement in the lawsuit.

Swift is trying to stay out of her pal Lively’s legal fight with Baldoni, but now it’s starting to hurt their longtime friendship.

The Lover hitmaker has denied being a producer on the film, with sources saying she had “no creative role” in it.

But some fans aren’t buying it, as old interviews from the It Ends With Us promo tour have resurfaced, suggesting otherwise.

In one interview, Baldoni hints that Swift had a hand in casting Isabela Ferrer as young Lily Bloom.

“You told me Taylor Swift helped her [Isabela] get the role, like signed off on her audition," said the interviewer.

Baldoni cleared the air: “I was casting and I had showed her casting tape to Blake and Taylor and they were both like yes her. And that's a true story.”

Then the interviewer went on asking: “And how did you get Taylor to so graciously lend this song that's so pivotal to this movie?”

The director of the movie said: “I had nothing to do with it, this is all Blake. Blake was involved in all aspects of this production and she is also a marketing genius.”

During a separate interview, a reporter said to Isabela, “Taylor may have had some influence in getting you the role.”

The young Lily Bloom replied: “Yes she did. I don't even know if I'm meant to be saying it but I'm saying it. She was a helpful part of the process of the audition which I found out later after I got it and that rocks my world.”

In different Q&A session, Lively confirmed Swift's involvement by stating, “I mean honestly she was with me on this experience the whole time all through out so she really lived this with me.”

However, a fan put together these interview clips into a montage and commented: “Taylor Swift caught in a HUGE lie. She said she had no part in the casting of this actress for It Ends With Us. Ma'am Justin Baldoni has the receipts.”