Kate Middleton team receives new crucial task after Meghan’s relaunch

Kate Middleton, who underwent a nine-month cancer treatment last year, is now refocusing her priorities as Meghan Markle picks up speed on her individual business ventures this year.

The Princess of Wales, who is gradually making a return to public facing duties, is making big changes to her strategy on not only for herself but also for her husband Prince William.

The royal family has often been a target of criticism for his wealth and privilege. And now that there major comparisons drawn between the Wales and the Sussexes, Kate is determined to put up a specific image for the public, per historian and author Jane Marguerite Tippett.

Kate’s popularity, which is also by extension the Wales brand, “very much rests on her relatability” and her “penchant for accessible fashion”.

Jane suggested to MailOnline that the pair is taking a “strategic” approach. The team is working on the task as they are “influenced by the larger PR game” to present Kate and William as “down-to-earth figures” and “draw away attention from the reality of their extreme wealth and privilege”.

The expert noted that Kate with her outings gives a visual message which does not reflect on the “actuality of her wealth”.

She also pointed out that while only people scouring through commercial sites would know the actual cost of the “extremely pricey garments”, the outfits would not appear to be luxurious.

The couple’s change in strategy comes after Meghan announced the launch and the rename of her much-anticipated lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Meghan, who has usually adopted an easy-going casual attire with a mix of luxury, has been dominating headlines since the bombshell announcement. It appears that Kate and William were thrown into action after the unexpected move from the Sussexes.