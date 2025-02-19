Jessica Simpson says estranged husband Eric Johnson 'will always be part of my life'

Jessica Simpson gets candid about her relationship with husband Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson is getting candid about her relationship with husband Eric Johnson following their heart-breaking split.

The singer-songwriter, who is currently basking in the success of her first single Use My Heart Against Me, opened up to People Magazine about how her new music has helped her heal from trauma.

She told the outlet, "I’ve grown up so much. I can handle so much. Maybe I’m just meant to love a lot of people in my life.

"I don’t know why my heart gets tossed around but I’m one of the lucky ones. At least I have my children and I still have Eric. He’s still very much a part of my life and will always be."

The American singer and actress spent most of her time making music in Nashville, just a month after announcing her split from Eric Johnson, her husband of 10 years and father of their three children.

Despite their split, the couple are adamant about co-parenting their three kids, Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie.

In addition, Simpson shared how grateful she is for Nashville and its role in helping her heal her pain.