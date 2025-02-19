Drake sparks controversy with mysterious viral video

Drake leaves fans guessing after sharing bizarre video

Drake, who is currently on tour, went viral as he sparked an online debate among fans with bizarre video.

The 38-year-old rapper left fans guessing with a now-viral video on social media. A video clip made rounds all over the internet, which featured the God’s Plan hitmaker winding down with a drink, in front of his laptop.

The clip was captured through a drone camera which appeared to shock the rapper and he quickly reached out for a bright orange slide to flung it at the flying device.

The video seemingly showed an intruding drone camera but it inspired a different speculation among social media users.

Fans were quick to doubt Drake’s oblivion about the device as they spotted the drone pilot’s reflection in the glass door seen in the video.

“This is so staged, it's insulting he thought we would believe this;” read a comment on the video.

Another user wrote, “You know how Drake never looks in the mirror? He doesn't know how reflections work. This ain't even a troll, you can actually see the drone operator in the video.”

“This is a staged video af to promote Stake.. you can clearly see drone pilot sitting behind the corner. Drake deserves an Oscar for overacting,” a third chimed in.

“I'm extremely concerned with the apparant tens of thousands of people who can't tell that the Drake drone video is some kind of stunt,” added another.

People also noted how the rapper’s aim was intentionally off with the slide, to prevent hitting the drone.