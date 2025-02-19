Taylor swift, Travis Kelce next big plans revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who have been laying low since their respective career setbacks, are set to embark on a new adventure together.

The lovebirds, both 35, are reportedly planning to fly out for a tropical getaway just like they did last year.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker was spotted at the Harbour Island in the Bahamas, enjoying a lavish vacation with her boyfriend, last year in March.

Several paparazzi shots showed the two sharing moments of PDA at the beach as they soaked up the sun.

This year’s vacation comes as an opportunity for the high profile couple to relax in each other’s company after they faced a huge blow with Kelce’s team Kansas City Chief’s defeat at the Super Bowl on February 9th.

Kelce and Swift have since avoided the spotlight and skipped on many events including the pop superstar’s bff Danielle Haim’s birthday bash and Este Haim’s engagement.

Giving her two cents on the relationship, a TikTok user shared a video that went viral.

"Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are about to enter a new phase of their relationship. Because they have only been with each other when they've been winning. This year, they both lost. She lost Album of the Year and now he just lost the Super Bowl,” she said, noting that they will now get to see another side to each other.