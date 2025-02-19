Matthew Perry documentary set to expose new details about death

Matthew Perry, who left the world in shock with his untimely death on October 28th, 2023, became groundwork for series of documentaries and TV shows investigating his mysterious demise.

The streaming platform, Peacock, on February 18th, released the trailer for another documentary investigating the finals days and tragic end of the Friends’ alum.

The trailer of Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy, featured Morgan Fairchild, who played Perry’s mother in the comedy sitcom and U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada, whose office oversees the Perry case.

The clip begins with a snippet of a 911 operator responding to a call for a drowning, followed by several people sharing their shocked reaction.

The footage switches to throwback clip of Perry with Friends co-stars, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Courteney Cox during the heyday of their sitcom.

Then Fairchild says, "He really touched people's lives," as Estrada notes that in the Perry case, "The defendants have all been charged. Three of them have pled guilty and will be cooperating. Two remain."

The 17 Again actor was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home.

Authorities initially reported it as a natural death till the autopsy report revealed the use of ketamine in his system, altering the official narrative.

Previously, TMZ released Matthew Perry & the Secret Celebrity Drug Ring and the 40-minute special Matthew Perry: Not Just Friends released online within weeks of Perry's death.

The ABC News program Nightline also released a documentary, What Happened to Matthew Perry? in September last year.

The Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy is slated for release on February 25th, 2025.