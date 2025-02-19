Andrew Garfield shares delightful moment with Queen Camilla at key event

Andrew Garfield made a stylish appearance at Buckingham Palace

Andrew Garfield was one of the biggest stars in attendance as Queen Camilla hosted a glitzy celebration at the Buckingham Palace.

The two-time Oscar nominee made a stylish appearance as he was dressed in all-black ensemble – consisting of a black turtleneck under a velvet blazer paired with dark slacks, finishing off with dark-brown loafers.

In a video obtained by DailyMail’s Rebecca English, the two were seen having a lovely conversation.

Andrew stood respectfully holding his hands at the front, what appeared to be a royal protocol to follow when conversing with a member of the royal family.

Camilla was seen listening intently to Andrew speak about something that had “enlightened” him prompting an enthusiastic response from the Queen.

The event was hosted to honour the National Theatre, as actors and supporters of the entity gathered at the royal residence to mark the significant dinner at Tuesday, February 18th, 2025

Apart from The Amazing Spider-Man actor, Cate Blanchett, James Corden along with Downton Abbey star Jim Carter and his wife Imelda Staunton were also in attendance.

Camilla, who became the patron of the National Theatre in 2022, a role which was previously held by Meghan Markle as the Duchess of Sussex from 2019 to 2021.