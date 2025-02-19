Ethan Hawke on not prioritising ‘offensive art’ in Hollywood

Ethan Hawke urges audience to demand ‘offensive art’ from Hollywood bosses

Ethan Hawke has recently revealed that it’s risky to make “offensive art” in Hollywood at a time when bosses are too “driven by money”.

Speaking at the Berlin Film Festival on February 18, Ethan, who is currently promoting new movie, Blue Moon, was asked about the need of subversive movie-making when a “spark” is needed in the “darkness”.

“Audiences have to care. They don’t sell. You guys, the community, has to make it important,” said the 54-year-old.

Ethan continued, “For offensive art to have a place in our conversation, it has to be cared about.”

The Raymond and Ray actor explained that when audience “prioritise money at all costs,” what they get is “generic material that appeals to the most amount of people and we’re told that’s the best”.

“It’s a dance we all do together,” remarked Ethan during a press conference as he was joined by Blue Moon’s director Richard Linklater and co-stars Andrew Scott and Margaret Qualley.

The Glass Onion actor also spoke up in favour of “some of the great offensive art, giving examples like great punk music or some early Brecht plays that are punk in their sensibility”.

“If you love offensive art and you want it, then demand it and you'll get it. It will get made,” declared Ethan.

Meanwhile, The Northman actor added, “Right now, people don’t think they’ll make any money off of it so it doesn’t get made.”