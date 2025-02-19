Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take 'sigh of relief' after figuring out future 'together'

A year ago, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were on top of the world, celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win with a romantic kiss.

Fast-forward to 2025, and the couple faced a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite the setback and Swift's Grammy snub, as per Us Weekly the couple, both 35, are focused on spending quality time together.

With Swift's nearly two-year Eras Tour wrapping up, they're looking forward to a break from their hectic schedules.

“I think we get past the Super Bowl, I think it’s going to be a very good period for the two of them without the NFL season, without the Eras Tour,” Kelce’s dad, Ed, told Australia’s Today show in early February.

“Just them alone, really connecting more. And I think that can only be a good thing.”

A source said “there’s a sense of relief” for the couple, noting that their plans include “laying low” and figuring out their next steps.

Added a second source: “There’s no way to have a relationship when they’re all over the place with work. It’s going to be easier now to find time to go over plans and make sure everything aligns.”

After wrapping up her 149-date tour in December, the Blank Space singer has been enjoying downtime in NYC, catching up with friends and recouping from her epic journey. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce finished out the football season.

Now, the couple is looking forward to spending quality time together, away from the spotlight. They plan to unwind in Kansas City for a few months and also have travel plans, including a trip to Europe and a tropical getaway.

At home, they enjoy cooking, hanging out, and watching TV together, just like any other couple.

“They do love going out to dinner and getting drinks with friends, but when they get the chance to be home together, they are very low-key,” says the first source, adding that Swift “cooks a lot for Travis. It’s his love language.”

During a February 3 pre-Superbowl media event, Kelce told a reporter Swift is “quite the cook,” adding that his favourite dish of hers is her homemade Pop-Tarts. “I’m a breakfast guy. Man, her Pop-Tarts are unbelievable,” he gushed.

Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour.