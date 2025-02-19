Simu Liu appreciates Toronto flight crew for ‘amazing’ response to Delta plane crash

Simu Liu on Delta plane crash

Simu Liu is wishing “safety” for everyone flying to Toronto.

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star took to Instagram on Monday, Feb. 17, to share his reaction to the harrowing Delta Air Lines crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport—an incident that flipped the aircraft upside down and delayed his own travel plans.

“Today was a crazy day for anyone flying to or from Toronto,” Liu wrote in his Instagram Stories, reflecting on the shocking accident that unfolded just hours before his scheduled arrival.

Toronto’s airport was still dealing with severe winter conditions following back-to-back storms, which airport officials later confirmed had dropped more snow in just a few days than the entire previous winter.

Naturally, delays were inevitable—including Liu’s flight, which was held up for over four hours.

But despite the chaos, the actor praised the airline staff for handling the situation with grace.

“The LAX gate agents for my flight at @aircanada, which was delayed over four hours due to the incident at Pearson, were so amazing to every single passenger. It filled my heart with hope.”

Simu Liu/Instagram

He ended his message with a simple wish, “Hope everyone flying arrives at their destinations safely.”

Alongside his message, Liu shared a snapshot from his plane seat, with “Toronto, Canada” displayed on the screen in front of him.

The Delta Air Lines Flight 4819 crash occurred around 2:45 p.m. local time on Monday, Feb. 17. The aircraft, operated by Delta’s regional subsidiary Endeavor Air, was carrying 76 passengers and four crew members when it crash-landed.

Miraculously, all 80 people on board survived, though there were reported injuries, as per People.

“In total, 21 injured passengers were initially transported to local hospitals. As of Tuesday morning, 19 have been released,” a Delta spokesperson confirmed in a statement.

While the crash itself was terrifying, Liu’s response—and the resilience of airline staff—served as a reminder that even in chaos, kindness and professionalism shine through.