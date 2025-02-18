Blake Lively turns pale over shocking 'It Ends With Us' moment at SNL

Blake Lively's shocking reaction to 'It Ends With Us' reference takes internet by storm

Blake Lively seemed a little ‘too’ invested in the It Ends With Us drama as her reaction stole the show during SNL 50: The Anniversary Special.

In an exclusive segment, alums of the show Tina Fey and Amy Poehler asked multiple celebrities about their whereabouts, including Ryan Reynolds.

The Deadpool star didn’t refrain from referring to his and wife Lively’s ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

In a question inquiring about how it's going, the father-of-four responded with, “Great. Why? What have you heard?”

Amy and Tina quickly chimed in, responding with a grin, "No, nothing," and a thumbs up.

Meanwhile, Blake couldn’t contain her emotions within as she whipped her head towards Ryan with a blank face.

The actress was quick to garner attention with her reaction as some eagle-eyed fans noticed how her face turned pale afterwards.

This comes on the heels of her legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni over allegations of sexual harassment.

Although other details are still under wraps, the two parties are adamant about taking the lead on the big case.