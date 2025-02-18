Meghan Markle lands in trouble as legal action loom over 'As Ever' logo

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has invited new trouble as a Spanish town 'considers legal action' against the Duchess for allegedly copying its traditional coat of arms for the logo of her newly revamped luxury brand.

The Duchess of Sussex's rebrand of American Riviera Orchard has seemingly hit a fresh stumbling block as Civic bosses in Mallorca village of Porreres are reportedly considering legal action against Meghan.

The pictures of logos bare a striking similarity to one another: each features a single palm tree with two birds hovering on either side of it.

While the town's coat of arms is splashed with colours - orange and green for the tree and sand, black for the birds, on a white background - Meghan's logo uses just dark grey and white.

Mayor Francisca Mora, as reported by MailOnline, told local newspaper Ara Balears the likeness is 'surreal', and that the town hall is deciding whether or not to take legal action against the Duchess.

She added: 'I don't know if she visited some agritourism sites and saw the coat of arms, because the photo on her website is taken from Mallorca.'

It comes after Meghan Markle announced to rebrand her American Riviera Orchard as "As Ever" in an Instagram video filmed initially by her husband Prince Harry.