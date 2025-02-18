Shakira gets back to grind after being hospitalized for sudden medical issue

Shakira's 12th studio album wins 'Best Latin Pop Album' award at 2025 Grammys

Shakira, who had to postpone her world tour in South America due to medical issues, has returned on stage to continue with the grind.

Earlier on Sunday, the Waka Waka famed announced through her social media account that she will have to put her Lima concert in Peru on hold due to sudden abdominal conditions.

She informed her fans that the doctors have advised her to rest, and she has been told not to perform.

The 48-year-old Grammy winning artist received proper treatment on Monday. She has now resumed her tour and has performed the second of her two Peruvian dates at the Estadio Nacional Stage in Lima.

Shakira reposted images of herself taken by fans during the gig, where she can be witnessed wearing a sparkly pink mini dress with a matching silver shirt and trouser.

Before her Sunday show, Hips Don’t Lie singer penned on X: "I’ve been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru. I hope to be released and well tomorrow so I’m able to perform."

The Colombian singer started off her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour, named after her 12th studio album, from Rio in Brazil last Tuesday.

Earlier this month, her album also bagged the Best Latin Pop Album at the 2025 Grammys.