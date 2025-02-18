Blake Lively's body language at SNL reveals unspoken tenstion

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold’s latest appearance at Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special in New York City, drew mixed responses.

While the rare red-carpet appearance since It Ends With Us premiere is being praised as “weathering the storm” by Bethenny Frankel, the body language of the Gossip Girl alum states otherwise.

Judi James, a body language expert, revealed to Page Six that the 37-year-old had put up an act during their sighting.

The expert shared that the Deadpool star’s wife was nervous to be in the spotlight and showed “signs of stoicism”.

The mother of four also displayed “confidence and defiance” by “placing one hand on her waist and splaying the elbow out […] and throwing her head back in the same projected mode.”

However, the expert also pointed out how Lively’s interaction with the Green Lantern star at the red carpet appeared rehearsed and exuded awkwardness.

James further explained that the duo seemed to force smiles on their faces for the camera, and the two adopted the “I’ve got a secret” pose of ear-whispering followed by eyebrow flash gesture to depict closeness between them.

For the unversed, the couple received backlash over Scarlett Johansson’ ex's joke amid the ongoing Lively-Baldoni feud. Some insiders told Page Six that the Con Man star’s legal team might even “use this public outing to defend Baldoni.”