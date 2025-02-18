Shakira postpones concert overnight due to emergency hospitalisation

Shakira postpones concert overnight due to emergency hospitalization

Shakira was in the emergency room over the weekend.

In a Sunday Instagram Story post, the singer announced that she would have to postpone her planned Peru gig due to her hospitalisation the previous evening.

“I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalized,” the singer wrote. “The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening.”

She added, “I am very sad to not be able to take the stage today. I’ve been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru.”

By Sunday, the singer wanted to be healthy and free. Her postponed event in Lima, Peru was rescheduled for Monday night.

In another message on Sunday, she thanked fans, writing, “Thank you for all your loving messages. You give me so much strength!! I love you with all my heart.”

During Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, there was a medical scare.

Shakira performed at the 67th annual Grammy Awards earlier this month, where she also took home the Best Latin Music Album award for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

During her acceptance speech, Shakira expressed support for immigrants amid President Donald Trump’s immigration policies saying, “I want to dedicate this award to all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country. You are loved, you are worth it, and I will always fight with you.”

“And to all of those women who work really hard every day to provide for their families, you are the true she-wolves. So this is for you too,” she added.

In an Instagram post following the show, Shakira reflected, “To be surrounded by so many great artists and friends in one of the best Grammy editions of all time was a dream.”