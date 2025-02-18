Bethenny Frankel praises Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively’s ‘SNL 50’ joke on Justin Baldoni

Bethenny Frankel on Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively’s ‘SNL 50’ appearance

Bethenny Frankel really liked the move Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively pulled during their attendance at the SNL 50: Anniversary Special, amid their ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum believes Lively and Reynolds made a “brilliant” move by addressing their legal dispute with Baldoni in a lighthearted way during the event.

“SNL was nothing short of brilliant for having them on last night. It’s marketing genius,” the former reality star shared in a TikTok video on Monday.

Frankel, 54, described Lively and Reynolds as “the epicenter, they are the zeitgeist that is popular culture,” noting that Saturday Night Live has a long history of tackling controversial figures and topics.

She further emphasized that their attendance at the star-studded event was a calculated move.

“From a marketing standpoint, it was a great idea on everyone’s part,” she explained. “Not everyone lives in the bowels of TikTok reading every single legal document and knows every single thing that you guys all know.”

Lively, 37, and Reynolds, 48, made their first public appearance together at the special since Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni, her It Ends With Us co-star and director.

The couple not only posed for photos but also played along during the show’s opening.

During the broadcast, hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler singled out Reynolds in the audience, asking, “Ryan Reynolds! How’s it going?”

The Deadpool star responded with a smirk, “Great! Why, what have you heard?”

Frankel doubled down on her praise in a separate post, saying, “For Ryan and Blake to participate is nothing short of genius. Because the only way to weather a storm is to go straight through it. Bravo.”

However, not everyone in Hollywood shared Frankel’s enthusiasm. Insiders told Page Six that Lively and Reynolds “should have sat this one out.”

A source claimed that their public appearance could backfire legally, stating, “It’s very plausible that Justin’s legal team will use this public outing to defend Baldoni.”

The insider added, “Justin is taking this lawsuit in all seriousness and isn’t making a public mockery out of it.”

While opinions remain divided, there’s no doubt that Lively and Reynolds have once again found themselves at the center of pop culture conversation.