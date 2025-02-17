Lizzo Spills on her and SZA's secret rock band that never happened

Lizzo sings praises of SZA's lyricism

Lizzo just let fans in on a wild piece of her and SZA’s past as the former gears up for a new music era — the longtime friends once planned to start a rock band.

During a Valentine’s Day Twitch stream, around the 54-minute mark, Lizzo reminisced about her long-time friendship with SZA and their past studio sessions, which nearly led to a rock trio called "Pussy Lasers."

“We were going to start a rock band called Pussy Lasers with an incredible other artist who I don’t know if she even wants to be mentioned,” she said.

Although the band never materialised, their time in the studio resulted in F2F, a grunge-inspired track that landed on SZA’s 2022 album SOS. Lizzo recalled watching SZA freestyle almost the entire song, saying, “She writes the craziest, most insane shit that you’re thinking and feeling, but she just finds a way to say it.”

The About Damn Time hitmaker also revealed she recorded a “mumble verse” for the song that didn’t make the final cut, though some of her harmonies remained.

“I [hoped she’d put] it on the album,” Lizzo admitted, before adding that SZA later surprised her with the finished version. “And this is why she’s the GOAT.”

As for Lizzo’s own music, she confirmed that she’s closing out her Special era on February 28 after a long wait, teasing, “The new era begins today… I truly am coming to gag throats.”