Khloé Kardashian still cringes over ONE thing from wardrobe

Khloé Kardashian, reality star and business mogul who’s behind Good American clothing brand, recently opened up about her regrettable fashion choice.

The Kardashians star admitted that some of her past style choices still make her cringe. She’s especially not fond of her bright-colored denim era and her short-lived fling with boho chic.

Khloé was asked which outfits she would "erase" from her "fashion past", to which she replied to Sunday Times newspaper: "There’s a lot. I used to wear a lot of neon jeans. Neon! I don’t know why.”

"I’m not a boho girl - when that trend was huge I tried it but it’s just not my vibe. It suits other people. I look back at the times I tried it and think, 'What were you doing?'."

In the conversation, Khloé shared that her mom, Kris Jenner often gets on her case for not dressing up properly when she leaves the house.

She further quipped that it’s just a part of the Kardashian family tradition that they all always look flawless, no matter what the day brings.

She shared: "Both of my grandmothers and my mum were always so chic. I have never seen either of my grandmothers with a hair out of place.

"My dad’s mum had such exquisite jewellery and was always put-together, and my mum’s mum, MJ, owned a boutique and always looked fabulous and presentable,” the media star added.

Khloé then shared that her mother Kris Jenner will never leave the house without looking perfect.