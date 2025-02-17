Timothee Chalamet not ready to reveal his‘secret’ acting process

Timothee Chalamet is not ready to reveal particular “magic” behind his acting process.

Speaking to Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes, Chalamet talked about his years-long, intense role preparation for Bob Dylan biopic, which was released in December 2024.

The actor, who also earned second Best Actor Oscar nod for his role in A Complete Unknown movie, opened up that he gave it all in for Dylan like projects.

“I am going Daniel du Lewis on all of them, not in terms of process but I am saying level of commitment,” said the 29-year-old.

Dishing out details about his prep for Dylan, Chalamet shared that he wanted to connect with the musician behind his mask.

Therefore, the Wonka actor told Cooper that he disconnected from his own life for two and a half months of filming.

“I never approached a character so intensely as Bob because I have respect for the material and I knew I would not be able to live with myself if I remember that I was lazy on a day where something went wrong,” explained Chalamet.

When Cooper asked why he’s scared to disclose the “magic” behind his acting process.

“It’s nobody’s business how I go about these things. It’s within the law and it might not be as interesting as people think or it could be a lot more interesting than what I am doing,” added the Dune actor.

In the end, Cooper questioned Chalamet’s reaction if he ever met Dylan.

To which, the actor responded, “I would play it super cool because I feel like he’s probably used to hyperbole and praise.”

“Maybe I would try to out ‘Bob’ him,” quipped Chalamet.