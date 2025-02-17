Zoe Saldaña credits trans nephew ‘Emilia Pérez’ BAFTA win

Zoe Saldaña dedicates ‘Emilia Pérez’ BAFTA Win to nephew

Zoe Saldaña is proud to share her latest achievement with her trans nephew.

After bagging the BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress, Saldaña made a heartfelt dedication, honoring both her win and the film Emilia Pérez to her trans nephew, Eli.

Although she didn’t have the chance to mention it during her acceptance speech, Saldaña shared her sentiments with journalists in the winners’ room, emphasizing how personal this project was for her.

"One last thing that I didn’t get to say on stage," she said, as per Variety.

"I’m dedicating all of these awards and the film Emilia Pérez to my nephew, Eli. He is the reason — they are the reason — I signed up to do this film in the first place. So as the proud aunt of a trans life, I will always stand with my community of trans people."

In Emilia Pérez, a Spanish-language crime musical, Saldaña portrays Rita Mora Castro, a lawyer who aids a Mexican cartel leader in obtaining gender-affirming surgery.

This marks her first BAFTA win and also her first-ever nomination from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. Additionally, she is nominated for an Oscar in the same category.

The film itself was a major contender at the 2024 BAFTAs, earning 11 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Leading Actress for Karla Sofía Gascón, and Best Supporting Actress for Selena Gomez. While both Saldaña and Gomez attended the ceremony, Gascón was absent following controversy over resurfaced racist tweets.

Despite the absence, Saldaña still acknowledged her co-stars in her speech, saying, "I want to thank my wonderful cast, Karla, Selena, Adriana… Films are supposed to change hearts and challenge minds. And I hope that Emilia Pérez did something like this, please, because voices need to be heard."

With Emilia Pérez making waves in the awards circuit, Saldaña’s dedication underscores the film’s powerful message and personal significance.