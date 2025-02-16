Demi Moore reflects on 'substance' issue in failed marriages

Demi Moore opens up about her tumultuous split from ex-husband Ashton Kutcher

Demi Moore is opening up about her tumultuous split from ex-husband Ashton Kutcher as she reflects on drug and alcohol abuse.

The Hollywood actress, who suffered from miscarriage while she was married to Ashton, discussed how she fell into depression and started drinking again.

In her biography Inside Out, Demi didn’t hold back from sharing the truth about her failed marriages, including the one with ‘toy boy’ Kutcher.

Recounting various instances from her marriage, The Substance actress revealed that she struggled to ‘be the girl he wanted.’

She recalled, "I wanted to be that girl. The girl who could have a glass of wine at dinner, or do a tequila shot at a party. In my mind, Ashton wanted that, too. So I tried to become that: a fun, normal girl.”

Demi said it wasn’t long until she lost track of it as she further went on to add, "When you don't have an off switch, you go until you can't go anymore.”

While she battled with sobriety on her road to recovery, Ashton shamed her for going in the wrong direction.

The 62-year-old wrote, "Ashton had encouraged me to go in this direction. When I went too far, though, he let me know how he felt by showing a picture he'd taken of me resting my head on the toilet the night before. It seemed like a good natured joke at the time. But it was really just shaming."

For the unversed, the couple married on September 24, 2005, and separated in 2011, before finalizing their divorce in November 2013.