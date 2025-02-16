Ke Huy Quan recalls meeting Michael Jackson on ‘The Goonies’ set

Ke Huy Quan shares experince of meeting Michael Jackson on 'The Goonies' set

Ke Huy Quan recalled a fond memory as the King of Pop surprised the cast of The Goonies.

"I remember when we were told that Michael Jackson was going to visit," the Love Hurts star said in an interview with The Guardian. "The cast and crew were so excited."

The Oscar winner, who was around 12-year-old at that time, shared that the anticipation leading up to Jackson's arrival was palpable.

"We didn't know what time he was arriving, so we were constantly looking over our shoulder," he said.

"Sure enough, when he walked on to the set, everybody just stopped what they were doing even the guy making the coffee."

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actor noted that the 13-time Grammy award winner seemed "very shy" on set, speculating that the people on set made him "nervous".

Quan shared that they took few photos with the Billie Jeans hitmaker as he also gave the cast tickets to his Los Angeles show and a jacket.

However, Quan admitted, "Somehow I lost mine, which I'm very mad at myself for."

The Goonies was first made in 1985. Decades later, on February 14th, the Warner Bros announced that it's actively developing The Goonies 2, with Spielberg among the upcoming project's producers. Quan has not yet commented on the news.