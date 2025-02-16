Prince Harry, Meghan make powerful statement to address bombshell claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a joint statement to address bombshell claims amid the Invictus Games 2025.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly donated a huge amount of £198,000 to Ashley Biden's charity, according to the New York Post.

The Montecito couple's Archewell Foundation spent hundreds of thousands of pounds on the former US President Joe Biden's daughter's charitable organisation before its launch.

As per Harry and Meghan's spokesperson, the couple's donations have nothing to do with the 2024 political campaign in the US.

The powerful statement reads, "It's important to note The Duke and Duchess did not endorse any candidate in the [2024 presidential] election, and to suggest they're trying to curry favour with the Democratic Party - simply because a donation went to Ashley Biden's nonpartisan nonprofit focused on women's mental health, or because they hired a consultant specialising in digital safety - is misguided."

"The Duke and Duchess are committed to investing in people and initiatives that truly make a difference," Harry and Meghan's team member stated.

Notably, the former working royals' take on their donations came amid the ongoing Invictus Games happening in Canada.